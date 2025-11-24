 tracker
Photos: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal & More at New York Screening of HAMNET

The movie will receive a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th, ahead of a wide release beginning on December 12th.

By: Nov. 24, 2025

On November 21, a New York Special Screening of Hamnet was held at The Whitby Hotel. The screening was preceded by an introduction by the film’s Director, Co-Writer, and Co-Editor Chloé Zhao, who brought to the stage stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe, Noah Jupe as well as Producers Liza Marshall and Pippa Harris. A Q&A followed the screening with the director and stars.

Also in attendance were special guests Lee Pace, Heidi Gardner, Mira Nair, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Maggie Rogers, Evan Peters, Susan Sarandon, Ben Platt, Sofia Black D’Elia, Violetta Komyshan, Jemima Kirke, Samantha Bee, Rebecca Dayan, Carys Zeta Douglas, and more. 

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie BuckleyEmily Watson, and Joe Alwyn, will receive a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th, ahead of a wide release beginning on December 12th. It previously won the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie tells of the love story between William (Mescal) and Agnes (Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak, all while the playwright works to create his play Hamlet.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has sold 2 million copies in the UK and US and has been translated into 40 languages. O'Farrell worked with Zhao on the film's screenplay. The book has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman

Photo credit: Marion Curtis

Emily Watson
Emily Watson

Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne

Liza Marshall
Liza Marshall

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Samantha Bee and daughter
Samantha Bee and daughter

Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee

Liza Marshall (Producer) and Pippa Harris (Producer)
Liza Marshall (Producer) and Pippa Harris (Producer)

Liza Marshall (Producer), Paul Mescal and Pippa Harris (Producer)
Liza Marshall (Producer), Paul Mescal and Pippa Harris (Producer)

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal

Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Heidi Gardner
Heidi Gardner

Mira Nair, Emily Watson, Liza Marshall (Producer) and Pippa Harris (Producer)
Mira Nair, Emily Watson, Liza Marshall (Producer) and Pippa Harris (Producer)

Dolly Wells
Dolly Wells

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon

Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn

Elizabeth Lail
Elizabeth Lail

Jacobi Jupe
Jacobi Jupe

Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe
Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal

Jessie Buckley, Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer) and Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley, Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer) and Paul Mescal

Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jessie Buckley, Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer), Paul Mescal, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe
Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jessie Buckley, Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer), Paul Mescal, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Photos: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal & More at New York Screening of HAMNET Image
Pippa Harris (Producer), Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jessie Buckley, Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer), Paul Mescal, Jacobi Jupe, Liza Marshall (Producer) and Noah Jupe

Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe
Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson
Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson

Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer) and Jessie Buckley
Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer) and Jessie Buckley

Photos: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal & More at New York Screening of HAMNET Image
Dave Karger (Moderator), Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer), Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe
Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Photos: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal & More at New York Screening of HAMNET Image
Dave Karger (Moderator), Chloe Zhao (Director, Writer), Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe

Noah Jupe and Isabela Merced
Noah Jupe and Isabela Merced

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal

Susan Sarandon and Emily Watson
Susan Sarandon and Emily Watson

Mark Strong, Liza Marshall (Producer) and Dolly Wells
Mark Strong, Liza Marshall (Producer) and Dolly Wells

Jemima Kirke, Derek Blasberg and Rebecca Dayan
Jemima Kirke, Derek Blasberg and Rebecca Dayan

Sterling Jones, Evan Peters, Karren Karagulian and Paul Mescal
Sterling Jones, Evan Peters, Karren Karagulian and Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal and Susan Sarandon
Paul Mescal and Susan Sarandon

Chloe Zhao
Chloe Zhao

Dave Karger (Moderator) and Paul Mescal
Dave Karger (Moderator) and Paul Mescal


