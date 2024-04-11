WICKED Film Unveils New Footage and Details at CinemaCon Presentation

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, the highly anticipated film version of the Broadway musical Wicked, debuted new footage at a CinemaCon panel at Caesars Palace.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum were all in attendance and the presentation featured a newly recorded introduction by the Wizard himself.

"Who are you and why do you seek me? Behold CinemaConians. A spectacle awaits that will glorify your palaces of light and sound this holiday season. … Remember there’s no place like Oz. There’s no place like Oz.”

Following his introduction, Goldblum joined the stage and emphasized the unique and magical aspects of this musical project, saying "This whole experience has been, to me, in a word dreamy.”

Grande echoed his remarks and recalled that the first time she saw the Broadway show at 10 years old, she knew she wanted to play the part. “This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words"

The new footage reportedly showchased Elphaba's arrival at Shiv University and some of the early introductions between her and her roomate, Glinda. Other shots include a dance at the university and Glinda dangling from a chandelier before giving Elphaba her black hat.

Also at the presentation, it was revealed that Peter Dinklage would be playing the role of Dr. Dillamond.

In February, the first trailer for the film was released and a shot-by-shot breakdown can be found HERE.

Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz, and stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

See the trailer here: