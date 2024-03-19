Kristin Chenoweth Says the WICKED Movie Will 'Blow Everyone Away'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristin Chenoweth is sharing her thoughts after seeing "a little bit" of the Wicked movie.

The original Glinda has revealed that she has seen some of the highly-anticipated movie musical adaptation and it has her stamp of approval.

"Let’s just say I’ve seen a little bit of it; the film is going to blow everyone away. I’m very excited for what Jon Chu has done with the story and how he wants to present it, and the look of it is incredible."

When speaking about her good friend Ariana Grande taking over the role of Glinda, Chenoweth revealed that she has always "wanted this to happen."

"I think she’s going to be a very big surprise in the role," Chenoweth continued. "Obviously, not vocally, but acting-wise, I think we’re going to see a different side to her that people didn’t know existed. I know that it existed because I know how she started, which was theatre and on Broadway."

While Chenoweth has not confirmed if she and her original co-star Idina Menzel are making cameos in the new movie, she says that she's "very proud" of Grande and Cynthia Erivo for taking on the iconic roles.

"Idina and I put a pretty big stamp on those roles, but these girls are going to put their own stamp, and that’s what any artist should be allowed to do. I don’t like it when I go see a Broadway show and I see imitations of me or anybody else. I like for people to be allowed to find their own way, and Jon [Chu, director], that’s what he allowed and encouraged. And so therefore I think we’re going to have a new 'Wicked' for the people."

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Wicked also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.