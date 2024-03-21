WICKED Movie Features Live Vocals From Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo: 'F*ck Pre-Records'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't expect much lip-syncing in the Wicked movies.

In a new preview of the film for Vanity Fair, director Jon M. Chu reveals that leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opted to sing live while filming the movie.

"These are live vocals," Chu says. "When we were shooting it, those girls were like, 'F*ck the pre-records. We’re going live.'"

While Chu – who reveals he considered casting unknown actors for the roles before landing on Grande and Erivo – initially hesistated. However, the musical powerhouses insisted, not missing a beat because "that's what [they] do."

Since Erivo is doing her own stunts in the film, she actually carries out the lyrics of "Defying Gravity," singing high Fs while flying into the Western sky.

“She had a harness pulling and pushing and yanking and tugging on every nook and cranny that there is,” Grande said.

"I’m literally never going to forget you jumping on a chandelier over my head whilst singing," Erivo responds, describing an unnamed musical number. Grande replies that Glinda was "just so excited to perform for her new friend" and "wanted to do a trick."

Joining Grande and Erivo in the new picture is Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Watch the teaser here: