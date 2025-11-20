Photos: Jeff Goldblum Poses with New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just days before the global premiere of Wicked: For Good, Madame Tussauds has revealed a brand-new wax figure of actor and musician Jeff Goldblum. During a special reveal at Madame Tussauds New York, the star stood alongside his lifelike figure, which will soon take its permanent place at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The figure sports a black leather jacket, dark jeans, Chelsea boots and Goldblum’s trademark tinted glasses, which were donated by Goldblum himself. “It's surreal, and wondrous, and wonderful," said the Wicked star. “It looks like me, doesn't it? It looks exactly like me.”

Each Madame Tussauds figure is created through a meticulous process that involves direct collaboration with the celebrity. Goldblum worked closely with Madame Tussauds artists to select his outfit, pose and establish the interactive experience that best captured his personality.

Bringing Goldblum’s figure to life was a yearlong labor of artistry for more than 20 Madame Tussauds experts. From hundreds of precise measurements during his personal sitting to sculpting, molding, and hand-inserting each strand of hair, every layer of paint was carefully built to capture his natural complexion, blending centuries-old craftsmanship with modern innovation to create a lifelike figure worthy of the star himself.

Goldblum is an actor of the stage and screen who is known for roles in films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly, and more. Most recently, he played the Wizard in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. He was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in Seminar.

Fans can visit Jeff Goldblum’s new figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando starting in December. For more information on tickets and annual passes, visit here.

Photos courtesy of Madame Tussauds