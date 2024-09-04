Photos: Jason Tam, Ben Fankhauser And More In GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ghost of John McCain,, the new Off-Broadway musical satire began previews last night at SoHo Playhouse.

Ghost of John McCain stars Jason Tam (John McCain), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hillary Clinton, Daughter-Wife, Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor, others), Ben Fankhauser (Roy Cohn, Lindsay Graham, Joe Biden, others), Zonya Love (Kamala Harris, Eva Peron, Karen), Luke Kolbe Mannikus (Donald Trump), Aaron Michael Ray (Donald Trump’s Brain & others) and understudies Gisela Adisa, Joshua David Robinson and Anthony Zambito. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Featuring a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, Ghost of John McCain will hold its official opening night on Tuesday, September 24. The limited engagement will run through Election Day, with a final performance on Sunday, November 10.

With direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Daniela Hart/Uptown Works NYC (Sound Design), Ashley Rae Callahan (Hair & Wig Design), Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Vadim Feichtner will serve as Music Director and Additional Arranger. Additional creative team members include Orchestrations by Frank Galgano, Matt Castle, and Drew Fornarola; Arrangements by Drew Fornarola; General Management by Live Wire Theatrical; Production Management by Bethany Weinstein Stewert/Stewert Productions LLC; and Production Stage Management by Ralph Stan Lee.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade