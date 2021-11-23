Photos: JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 4th Anniversary Off-Broadway

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys just celebrated its fourth anniversary at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1!

Jersey Boys stars Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, Wes Hart, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola and Paul Sabala.

Tickets are on sale at the New World Stages box office or by visiting Telecharge.com. Group sales (ten or more) are available through Dodger Group Sales at 877-536-3437.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski