Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More

Mean Girls will premiere in theaters this Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Last night, the global premiere of Mean Girls was held at AMC Lincoln Square.

In attendance were Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’I Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Mahi Alam, and more.

Filmmakers Samantha Jayne (Director), Arturo Perez Jr. (Director), Lorne Michaels (Producer), Erin David (Executive producer), Jeff Richmond (Executive producer/Music),Eric Gurian (Executive producer), Nell Benjamin (Executive producer/Lyrics), and Kyle Hanagami (Choreographer).

Also joining in on the celebration were original stars Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra, along with Megan Thee Stallion, who joins Rapp for a duet on the film's soundtrack.

In theaters on January 12, the new movie musical follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan and Angourie RiceTina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan and Angourie Rice

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Busy Philipps

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jane Krakowski and Tina Fey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Angourie Rice

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jon Hamm

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Avantika Vandanapu

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Angourie Rice

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Samantha Jayne

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jon Hamm

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jaquel Spivey and Daniel Franzese

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Auli'i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Paramount's Daria Cercek, Paramount's Marc Weistock, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Avantika Vandanapu, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, Busy Philipps Bebe Wood, Arturo Perez Jr., Christopher Briney, Samantha Jayne and Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Producer Lorne Michaels and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Busy Philipps and Birdie Silverstein

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jaquel Spivey, Mahi Alam, John El-Jor, Brian Altemus and Jordan Gallimore

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Mahi Alam

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey and Jeffrey Wayne Richmond

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Bebe Wood

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Bebe Wood

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Christopher Briney

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Rajiv Surendra

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Bill Kirstein, Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Nell Benjamin

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Nell Benjamin and guests

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Auli'i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, Lindsay Lohan and Avantika Vandanapu

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Marc Weistock,President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Avantika Vandanapu, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, Bebe Wood and Christopher Briney

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice and Bebe Wood

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Reneé Rapp and Lorne Michaels

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Lorne Michaels and Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Busy Philipps

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jaquel Spivey, Mahi Alam, John El-Jor, Brian Altemus and Jordan Gallimore

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Jane Krakowski and Tina Fey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey and Angourie Rice

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Avantika Vandanapu

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Tina Fey and Jeffrey Wayne Richmond

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Angourie Rice

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Kyle Hanagami

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Daniel Franzese

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

 Photos: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Paramount



RELATED STORIES

1
New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Will Receive Industry Reading Photo
New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Will Receive Industry Reading

The all new musical The Ghost of John McCain will receive a by-invitation-only industry reading  in New York this week! The performance is set for this Thursday, January 11.

2
Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Mo Photo
Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates Friendship on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9:30pm, with an added livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Learn more about the show and find out who is performing here!

3
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business Photo
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business

Broadway performer Monette McKay, whose credits include Come From Away, Memphis, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia!, has launched small batch ceramics business, Symphony Clay. Recently, McKay collaborated with her former Come From Away co-star and current How To Dance In Ohio star Caesar Samayoa on custom opening night gifts for the show's company.

4
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play Producer in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The Broadway multiverse made itself known this week as the current stars of The Book of Mormon on Broadway joined the show's original stars, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, for a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical! See the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Annaleigh Ashford to Lead HAPPY FACE Drama Series on Paramount+Annaleigh Ashford to Lead HAPPY FACE Drama Series on Paramount+
Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEINJacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN
Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & MorePhotos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & MorePhotos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You