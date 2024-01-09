Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More

Mean Girls will premiere in theaters this Friday, January 12.
Last night, the global premiere of Mean Girls was held at AMC Lincoln Square.
In attendance were Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’I Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Mahi Alam, and more.
Filmmakers Samantha Jayne (Director), Arturo Perez Jr. (Director), Lorne Michaels (Producer), Erin David (Executive producer), Jeff Richmond (Executive producer/Music),Eric Gurian (Executive producer), Nell Benjamin (Executive producer/Lyrics), and Kyle Hanagami (Choreographer).
Also joining in on the celebration were original stars Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra, along with Megan Thee Stallion, who joins Rapp for a duet on the film's soundtrack.
In theaters on January 12, the new movie musical follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).
However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.
As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
Check out the photos here:
Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan and Angourie RiceTina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan and Angourie Rice
Angourie Rice
Reneé Rapp
Avantika Vandanapu
Angourie Rice
Samantha Jayne
Jaquel Spivey and Daniel Franzese
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion
Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion
Auli'i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, and Lindsay Lohan
Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan
Paramount's Daria Cercek, Paramount's Marc Weistock, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Avantika Vandanapu, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, Busy Philipps Bebe Wood, Arturo Perez Jr., Christopher Briney, Samantha Jayne and Jaquel Spivey
Producer Lorne Michaels and Lindsay Lohan
Reneé Rapp, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan
Busy Philipps and Birdie Silverstein
Jaquel Spivey, Mahi Alam, John El-Jor, Brian Altemus and Jordan Gallimore
Mahi Alam
Tina Fey and Jeffrey Wayne Richmond
Christopher Briney
Rajiv Surendra
Bill Kirstein, Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne
Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne
Nell Benjamin and guests
Reneé Rapp
Megan Thee Stallion
Auli'i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, Lindsay Lohan and Avantika Vandanapu
Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan
Marc Weistock,President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Avantika Vandanapu, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, Bebe Wood and Christopher Briney
Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice and Bebe Wood
Reneé Rapp and Lorne Michaels
Lorne Michaels and Lindsay Lohan
Jaquel Spivey, Mahi Alam, John El-Jor, Brian Altemus and Jordan Gallimore
Tina Fey and Angourie Rice
Avantika Vandanapu
Tina Fey and Jeffrey Wayne Richmond
Angourie Rice
Kyle Hanagami
Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne
Photos: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Paramount
Videos
