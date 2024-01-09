Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More

Last night, the global premiere of Mean Girls was held at AMC Lincoln Square.

In attendance were Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’I Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Mahi Alam, and more.

Filmmakers Samantha Jayne (Director), Arturo Perez Jr. (Director), Lorne Michaels (Producer), Erin David (Executive producer), Jeff Richmond (Executive producer/Music),Eric Gurian (Executive producer), Nell Benjamin (Executive producer/Lyrics), and Kyle Hanagami (Choreographer).

Also joining in on the celebration were original stars Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra, along with Megan Thee Stallion, who joins Rapp for a duet on the film's soundtrack.

In theaters on January 12, the new movie musical follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

