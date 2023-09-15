Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Performances begin 21 September at the Gielgud Theatre.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 4 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available

The old friends of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends are getting ready for the West End! Performances begin 21 September at the Gielgud Theatre, where it will run through 6 January 2024.

Check out photos from inside rehearsals below!

The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Works & Process to Present San Francisco Ballet: New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszur Photo
Works & Process to Present San Francisco Ballet: New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszure Barton

Works & Process presents San Francisco Ballet: New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszure Barton on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

2
The Love Show NYC to Bring THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET to Arlenes Grocery This October Photo
The Love Show NYC to Bring THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET to Arlene's Grocery This October

The Love Show comes tearing into the Lower East Side‘s iconic Arlene’s Grocery with “The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre Photo
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre

The Azrieli Foundation launched its Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre (AMACC) on September 14 at an event in Montréal.

4
Severance Music Center to Present Free Hispanic Heritage Month Community Concert Photo
Severance Music Center to Present Free Hispanic Heritage Month Community Concert

Severance Music Center will present a free concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, October 14, at 7 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19
What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayWhat We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSPhotos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Video: Remembering Michael McGrathVideo: Remembering Michael McGrath

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You