Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month

The musical begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney's Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, Arcangelo Ciulla, George Crawford, Ross Dawes, Joshua Denyer, Ross Dorrington, Matthew Duckett, Kamilla Fernandes, Jacob Fisher, Jamie Golding, Damon Gould, Zack Guest, Jordan Isaac, Alex James-Hatton, Clarice Julianda, Barry Keenan, Ryan Kopel, Sion Lloyd, George Michaelides, Mukeni Nel, Joshua Nkemdilim, Mark Samaras, Bradley Trevethan, Matt Trevorrow and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this Broadway favourite opened in 2012, winning Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography and landing a filmed version on Disney Plus. Newsies is an uplifting tale of a defining moment in American history - the Newsboys strike of 1899 against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers' earnings, and Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, who formed his own union.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Alex Christian
Barry Keenan and Cameron Blakely
Cast
Arcangelo Ciulla and cast
Jacob Fisher, Arcangelo Ciulla and cast
Mark Samaras
Mukeni Nel, Mark Samaras
Jack Bromage and cast
George Michalides
Jack Bromage
Joshua Nkemdilim
Arcangelo Ciulla, Matt Cole
Matt Trevorrow, Ross Dorrington, Joshua Nkemdilim
Arcangelo Ciulla, Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington
Damon Gould, Jacob Fisher, Joshua Nkemdilim
Haydn Court, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay
Imogen Bailey, Lillie-Pearl Wildman
Matthew Duckett, Michael Ahokma-Lindsay
Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington, Bradley Trevethan, Mark Samaras
Ryan Kopel, Oliver Gordon, Bronte Barbe
Samuel Bailey, Joshua Nkemdilim
Matt Trevorrow
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe
Ross Dorrington
Cast
