Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month

The musical begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.

Nov. 15, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney's Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.

The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, Arcangelo Ciulla, George Crawford, Ross Dawes, Joshua Denyer, Ross Dorrington, Matthew Duckett, Kamilla Fernandes, Jacob Fisher, Jamie Golding, Damon Gould, Zack Guest, Jordan Isaac, Alex James-Hatton, Clarice Julianda, Barry Keenan, Ryan Kopel, Sion Lloyd, George Michaelides, Mukeni Nel, Joshua Nkemdilim, Mark Samaras, Bradley Trevethan, Matt Trevorrow and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this Broadway favourite opened in 2012, winning Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography and landing a filmed version on Disney Plus. Newsies is an uplifting tale of a defining moment in American history - the Newsboys strike of 1899 against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers' earnings, and Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, who formed his own union.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Alex Christian
Alex Christian

Barry Keenan and Cameron Blakely
Barry Keenan and Cameron Blakely

Cast
Cast

Arcangelo Ciulla and cast
Arcangelo Ciulla and cast

Jacob Fisher, Arcangelo Ciulla and cast
Jacob Fisher, Arcangelo Ciulla and cast

Mark Samaras
Mark Samaras

Mukeni Nel, Mark Samaras
Mukeni Nel, Mark Samaras

Jack Bromage and cast
Jack Bromage and cast

George Michalides
George Michalides

Jack Bromage
Jack Bromage

Joshua Nkemdilim
Joshua Nkemdilim

Arcangelo Ciulla, Matt Cole
Arcangelo Ciulla, Matt Cole

Matt Trevorrow, Ross Dorrington, Joshua Nkemdilim
Matt Trevorrow, Ross Dorrington, Joshua Nkemdilim

Arcangelo Ciulla, Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington
Arcangelo Ciulla, Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington

Damon Gould, Jacob Fisher, Joshua Nkemdilim
Damon Gould, Jacob Fisher, Joshua Nkemdilim

Haydn Court, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay
Haydn Court, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay

Imogen Bailey, Lillie-Pearl Wildman
Imogen Bailey, Lillie-Pearl Wildman

Matthew Duckett, Michael Ahokma-Lindsay
Matthew Duckett, Michael Ahokma-Lindsay

Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington, Bradley Trevethan, Mark Samaras
Mukeni Nel, Ross Dorrington, Bradley Trevethan, Mark Samaras

Ryan Kopel, Oliver Gordon, Bronte Barbe
Ryan Kopel, Oliver Gordon, Bronte Barbe

Samuel Bailey, Joshua Nkemdilim
Samuel Bailey, Joshua Nkemdilim

Matt Trevorrow
Matt Trevorrow

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronte Barbe

Ross Dorrington
Ross Dorrington

Cast
Cast




