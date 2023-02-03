Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's ENDGAME

The production runs through March 12.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Endgame officially opened last night, February 2, at Irish Repertory Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

Endgame is a tragicomedy of epic proportions. Written in a macabre intensity of mood, it represents the playwright's fierce declaration of oblivion in a world populated with its last survivors. The play, about the end of everything, moves inexorably to its own conclusion, with its own humor bursting out of the bounds of Beckett's dark account of the Earth's last whimper.

The production runs through March 12.

Endgame tells the story of Hamm (John Douglas Thompson), who is reduced to living in one room, in which he sits, blind and chair bound. His only escape from his solitary world is the company of his aging, legless parents (Joe Grifasi and Patrice Johnson), who live in garbage bins, and his shuffling servant, Clov (Bill Irwin), who is at his beck and call, and who, like a dog, comes when whistled for. The only thing left for Hamm is to wait for the inevitable end.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


