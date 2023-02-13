Photos: Inside Opening Night Of WOLF PLAY At MCC Theater

Tonight, MCC Theater celebrates opening night of Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company. See photos from the red carpet below!

Wolf Play, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep), began previews on January 27, 2023, and will open on Tuesday February 14 at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). Originally set to close March 5, Wolf Play will now run through March 19, 2023.

When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. Hansol Jung's Wolf Play is directed by Dustin Wills with exuberant imagination as MCC brings the critically acclaimed sold out Soho Rep production back to the stage.

The cast of Wolf Play includes Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma!) as "Peter," Esco Jouléy (Interstate) as "Ash," Brian Quijada (Oedipus El Rey) as "Ryan," Nicole Villamil (Network) as "Robin," and Mitchell Winter (Frontieres Sans Frontieres) as "Wolf."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski