Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins the Cast of SUFFS For First Rehearsal

This week, Hillary Rodham Clinton joined the cast of new Broadway musical Suffs for their first rehearsal at New 42 Studios. Clinton serves as a producer on the show alongside Malala Yousafzai and lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. Suffs will begin performances on March 26th at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for April 18th.

Check out photos of Clinton with the company below!

Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park, has released three solo albums, and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast will also include Christine Heesun Hwang (Les MisérablesNational Tour), Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).