Photos: Hal Linden, Marilu Henner, and More Celebrate Opening Night of THE JOURNALS OF ADAM AND EVE

Hal Linden and Marilu Henner are now starring in The Journals of Adam and Eve, a new comedy by Ed. Weinberger, which is being presented as a special summer run at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street. Amy Anders Corcoran directs. Performances will take place July 10th through 28th, and opening night took place on July 11th. Check out photos from opening night below!

The show is presented by Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, MaryLou Pagano, Executive Director.

The Journals of Adam and Eve will, for the first time in their own words, tell the true story of the legendary couple—the world’s first love story. It chronicles from Eden to Exile…from their first date to their twilight years, and from bachelor and bachelorette to being the world’s first parents.