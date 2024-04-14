Photos: Go Inside the Recording Studio with Musical Film FROM CORINNE'S HEART

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast recording has finished in NYC at famed recording studio EastsideSound Recording Studio for the musical film From Corinne’s Heart. The eight-song original soundtrack features an emotional story inspired by actual events. The film tells the story of Corinne, an exquisite lady of the arts who once dreamed of becoming a championship figure skater. However, late in her career, Corinne was diagnosed with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and cannot accept her misfortune until the love of Tony gives her hope and a small miracle.

Check out photos from the recording below!

For the recording, director/composer Charles Mandracchia along with the cast of Broadway veterans and the young bright talented musical theatre talent met at EastSide Sound where they all worked with the very talented engineer Duff. EastSide Sound was operating as a 2/4 track recording studio in 1968. Founder Lou Holtzman created a sole proprietorship in 1972 and incorporated in 1981, making it possibly the longest-running Recording & Mixing studio in New York City. As of September of 2022, Producer/ Engineer/Musician/Andres Pollak and Guitarist Nico Pollak became the new studio owners moving EastSide Sound to continue making Wonderful recordings into the future.

The stellar cast features an array of incredible new talent along with Broadway veterans. Arielle Joy Hubbard as Corine, Scott Fraser O’Brien as Tony, Hannah Thompson as Anne, Davon Cochran as The Miracle Man, Bart Shatto as Doctor Gerard (Les Misérables, War Paint) and Keith Crowningshield as Mister Keith the physical therapist (Grand Hotel the Musical, Jelly’s Last Jam). The musical film is Directed, composed and written by Emmy Award Nominee Charles Mandracchia (Grand Hotel the Musical, South Pacific). For more information go to IMDB link here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27529412/?ref_=nm_flmg_unrel_3_prd