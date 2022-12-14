Photos: Go Inside the CHESS Benefit Concert Starring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer
The cast of Chess also featured Bradley Dean, Sean Allan Krill, Bryce Pinkham and more.
The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
See photos from the night below!
The cast was led by Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky".
The cast also featured Bradley Dean as "Ivan Molokov," Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as "Walter de Courcey," and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as "The Arbiter" with Kate Bailey, Joe Beauregard, Neal Benari, Brendon Chan, Nkrumah Gatling, Masumi Iwai, Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Alicia Lundgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Kaitlin Mesh, Katerina Papacostas, Julius Rubio, Emily Stillings, Stephen Tewksbury, and Christopher Vo rounding out the ensemble.
The concert celebrated the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and featured a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs.
Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash. Strong's new book is sharp, funny and captures the tension of the era as the iconic score keeps the stakes high from start to finish.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson, Jenny Anderson
Lena Hall, Danny Strong, Michael Mayer, Darren Criss, Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean
Darren Criss
Sean Allan Krill, Solea Pfeiffer, Darren Criss, Bryce Pinkham, Lena Hall Ramin Karimloo, Bradley Dean
Sean Allan Krill, Darren Criss
Sean Allan Krill, Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Solea Pfeiffer, Bryce Pinkham
The company
Sean Allan Krill, Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Solea Pfeiffer
Sean Allan Krill, Solea Pfeiffer, Darren Criss, Bryce Pinkham, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Bradley Dean
More Hot Stories For You
December 14, 2022
See photos from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
Photo Exclusive: First Look at Erika Henningsen & More in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse
December 14, 2022
Get an exclusive first look at photos of the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, starring Erika Henningsen, with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse.
1776 Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway
December 14, 2022
Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater on Sunday, January 8.
Natey Jones, J. Bernard Calloway & More Complete the Cast of THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater
December 14, 2022
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of The Harder They Come. Joining the cast is Natey Jones in the lead role of Ivan, making his American stage debut, as well as J. Bernard Calloway and more.
Jordan Fisher, Ruthie Ann Miles, Gaten Matarazzo, and More Join SWEENEY TODD; Full Principal Casting Announced!
December 14, 2022
Attend the tale! Full principal casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Find out who will be starring in this new revival here!