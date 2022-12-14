Photos: Go Inside the CHESS Benefit Concert Starring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer

The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!

See photos from the night below!

The cast was led by Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky".

The cast also featured Bradley Dean as "Ivan Molokov," Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as "Walter de Courcey," and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as "The Arbiter" with Kate Bailey, Joe Beauregard, Neal Benari, Brendon Chan, Nkrumah Gatling, Masumi Iwai, Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Alicia Lundgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Kaitlin Mesh, Katerina Papacostas, Julius Rubio, Emily Stillings, Stephen Tewksbury, and Christopher Vo rounding out the ensemble.

The concert celebrated the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and featured a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs.

Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash. Strong's new book is sharp, funny and captures the tension of the era as the iconic score keeps the stakes high from start to finish.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson, Jenny Anderson