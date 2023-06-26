Photos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR Celebration

On Thursday, June 22 at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre (219 West 49th Street) Broadway performers Jeanna de Waal (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Uma Paranjpe (Life of Pi) welcomed students and teachers to the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration.

The Shubert Foundation / MTI Broadway Junior® partnership is a groundbreaking musical theatre mentorship program that helps public schools affect school culture change through building sustainable theatre education programs. Hundreds of participating students shared musical numbers from their fully produced school shows at the Finale. For many, this was their first musical theatre experience performing on Broadway.

New York City Public School students from Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island performed numbers from their full school productions of Broadway musicals. The shows included Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR., Disney's Aladdin JR., Into the Woods JR., Dear Edwina JR., Disney's High School Musical JR., Legally Blonde The Musical JR., Disney’s The Lion King JR., Once on This Island JR., Shrek The Musical JR. and Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR.