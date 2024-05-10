Photos: Go Inside THE DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW At The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Doris Dear 10th Anniversary show at The Triad Theater on Wednesday, May 8th, was a jubilant celebration filled with love, joy, and nostalgia. See photos from the evening below.

The packed, sold-out house was testament to Doris Dear's decade-long reign as "America's Perfect Housewife," and her ability to captivate audiences with her charm, wit, and undeniable talent.

From the moment Doris graced the stage, it was evident why she holds such a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her seamless transition from singing to engaging interviews showcased her versatility as both a performer and an interviewer. Doris effortlessly guided the evening, weaving through anecdotes and stories with genuine interest and warmth, making each guest feel truly valued.

The show itself was a masterclass in theatrical production, elevating the concept of cabaret to new heights. The opening video presentation, featuring Doris singing and setting the stage for the evening's festivities, set the tone for what was to come. As the screen lifted to reveal Doris herself, the crowd erupted with applause and excitement.

Throughout the evening, a stellar lineup of artists took to the stage to join Doris in celebration. From the likes of movie, TV, and Broadway royalty such as Sandy Duncan and her husband Don Correia, to Sesame Street's Leslie Carrara Rudolph, the roster was a who's who of entertainment royalty. Theatrical mover and shaker Jack Viertel, award-winning singers Meg Flather, Lina Koutrakos, Lisa Yaeger, and the Girl Group "Those Girls" added their own unique flair to the proceedings. Legendary cabaret personality Sidney Myer, along with Scott Barbarino, Terese Genecco (making a return to the NYC scene), and Doris Dear's nephews Cooper daSilva and Connor daSilva, brought their talents to the stage as well. And not to forget the surprise guest appearance by Rose Messenger, which added an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded lineup.

One of the truly wonderful moments of the night was when the audience was treated to the gift of a third video presentation. It began with clips of old commercials starring movie stars, including a hilarious clip featuring one of Doris's guests in the show, Sandy Duncan. Doris then delivered her unique and hilarious take on the classic "Housework" from "Free To Be You and Me!" It was a standout moment that left the audience in stitches and longing for more. Indeed, it seems like it's time for a revival of that show, and Doris definitely needs to include this number if they do!

Another highlight of the evening came when Doris momentarily disappeared while the audience watched a touching video salute to Rick Jensen, who was an important part of Doris Dear's journey and who was lost to addiction several years ago. However, Doris reappeared as "Ray DeForest," the originator of Doris Dear. Ray eloquently reminded us all that he is nothing without Doris Dear, and she is nothing without Ray, adding a poignant and deeply personal moment to the evening.

Musical director Dr. Blake Allen and his talented ensemble of musicians, including Katie Chambers on cello, Magda Kress on bass, Rob Guilford on drums, and Mark Vinci on reeds, added another layer of magic to the proceedings with their impeccable arrangements and flawless execution. The energy in the audience was palpable, as fans were treated to one unforgettable moment after another.

In essence, The Doris Dear 10th Anniversary show was more than just a night of entertainment; it was a testament to the enduring power of love, community, and the arts. Doris Dear's ability to bring people together and create moments of pure joy is a testament to her status as a true star. Here's to another decade of fabulous performances and cherished memories with America's Perfect Housewife.

The online program can be seen in BroadwayWorld's "StageMAg" here.

Alll photos by John Fitzpatrick