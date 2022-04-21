Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW UK and Ireland Tour

THE CHER SHOW stars Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O’Connell as Cher – Star, Lady and Babe respectively.

Apr. 21, 2022  

THE CHER SHOW's UK and Ireland tour opened this week at Curve, Leicester!

Get a first look at opening night photos below!

THE CHER SHOW tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battles the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

THE CHER SHOW is written by Tony Award-Winning Rick Elice and is directed by Arlene Phillips with choreography by Oti Mabuse. THE CHER SHOW stars Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O'Connell as Cher - Star, Lady and Babe respectively.

For more information visit: www.cheronstage.com

Tori Scott, Jake Mitchell

Tori Scott

The cast

Sam Ferriday

ROYO (producers)

Millie O'Connell

Millie O'Connell

Millie O'Connell

Lucas Rush, Debbie Kurup

Lucas Rush

Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup, Lucas Rush, Danielle Steers

Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers

Danielle Steers, Debbie Kurup, Millie O'Connell and cast

Jake Mitchell

Debbie Kurup

Debbie Kurup

Danielle Steers

Danielle Steers

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips (bottom center) and the cast



