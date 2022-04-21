Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW UK and Ireland Tour

THE CHER SHOW's UK and Ireland tour opened this week at Curve, Leicester!

Get a first look at opening night photos below!

THE CHER SHOW tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battles the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

THE CHER SHOW is written by Tony Award-Winning Rick Elice and is directed by Arlene Phillips with choreography by Oti Mabuse. THE CHER SHOW stars Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O'Connell as Cher - Star, Lady and Babe respectively.

For more information visit: www.cheronstage.com



Tori Scott, Jake Mitchell



Tori Scott



The cast



Sam Ferriday



ROYO (producers)



Millie O'Connell



Lucas Rush, Debbie Kurup



Lucas Rush



Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup, Lucas Rush, Danielle Steers



Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers



Danielle Steers, Debbie Kurup, Millie O'Connell and cast



Jake Mitchell



Debbie Kurup



Danielle Steers



Arlene Phillips



Arlene Phillips (bottom center) and the cast