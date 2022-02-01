Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's INTIMATE APPAREL

Lincoln Center Theater's Intimate Apparel, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her acclaimed play, and directed by Bartlett Sher, officially opened on Monday, January 31 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater after it shuddered during previews when the theaters shutdown in 2020.

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. The role of Esther will be performed by Kearstin Piper Brown at Tuesday through Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinees, and will be performed by Chabrelle Williams at Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances.