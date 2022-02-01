Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's INTIMATE APPAREL
Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments.
Lincoln Center Theater's Intimate Apparel, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her acclaimed play, and directed by Bartlett Sher, officially opened on Monday, January 31 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater after it shuddered during previews when the theaters shutdown in 2020.
Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. The role of Esther will be performed by Kearstin Piper Brown at Tuesday through Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinees, and will be performed by Chabrelle Williams at Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Brent Funderburk, Steven Osgood, Ricky Ian Gordon, Nathaniel LaNasa and Travis Bloom
Chabrelle Williams and Kearstin Piper Brown
Ricky Ian Gordon, Chabrelle Williams, Kearstin Piper Brown and Lynn Nottage
Kearstin Piper Brown and Justin Austin
Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon
Justin Austin (center) with members of the cast and crew of Intimate Apparel
Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Adrienne Danrich, Chabrelle Williams, Kearstin Piper Brown and Krysty Swann
The swings of Intimate Apparel
The ensemble of Intimate Apparel
Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon (center) with members of the company of Intimate Apparel
The cast and crew of Intimate Apparel
Chabrelle Williams, Arnold Livingston Geis and Kearstin Piper Brown