Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of I'M REVOLTING at Atlantic Theater Company

I’m Revolting features Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans, Bartley Booz, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, and more.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the opening night of Gracie Gardner's I'm Revolting last night (Wednesday, October 5). The world premiere production is directed by Knud Adams and now playing a limited engagement through Sunday, October 16th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

I'm Revolting features Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth), Bartley Booz (Hamlet/Oresteia), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Laura Esterman (The Woman's Party), Glenn Fitzgerald (The True), Peter Gerety (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Emily Cass McDonnell (Bodies They Ritual), Alicia Pilgrim (Cullud Wattah), and Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!).

At a skin cancer clinic in NYC (not the famous one), patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose. Atlantic Theater Company is thrilled to welcome back Drama Desk Award nominee Knud Adams (English) teaming up with Relentless Award winner Gracie Gardner for her Off-Broadway debut.

I'm Revolting features scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Kate McGee, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alex H. Hajjar will serve as production stage manager.

Gracie Gardner is a 2020-2021 Tow Playwright-in-Residence.

Photo credit: Gregory Costanzo

I'm Revolting
Bartley Booz

I'm Revolting
Patrice Johnson Chevannes

I'm Revolting
Gabby Beans

I'm Revolting
Alicia Pilgrim

I'm Revolting
Emily Cass McDonnell

I'm Revolting
Patrick Vaill

I'm Revolting
Laura Esterman

I'm Revolting
Peter Gerety

I'm Revolting
Knud Adams

I'm Revolting
Kate McGee

I'm Revolting
Gabby Beans and Clare Barron

I'm Revolting
The cast and creative team

I'm Revolting
The cast and creative team of Ia??m Revolting with Neil Pepe and Jeffory Lawson

I'm Revolting
Alex H. Hajjar and Gracie Carleton




