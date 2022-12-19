Photos: Go Inside LIFE OF PI Opening Night at American Repertory Theater

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, American Repertory Theater celebrated the Opening Night of the North American Premiere of Life of Pi. The production will transfer to Broadway's Schoenfeld Theater in March 2023.

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? Called "extraordinary and unmissable" by The Guardian for its inventive puppetry, this highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope.

Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster, with Scenic and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppet and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T. Mackay, and Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley.

Adi Dixit leads the cast of Life of Pi in the title role, and is joined by Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker; Rajesh Bose as Father; Mahnaz Damania as Ensemble; Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Soldier/Admiral Jackson; Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice; Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen; Usman Ali Mughal as Ensemble; Uma Paranjpe as Ensemble; Salma Shaw as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan; David Shih as Ensemble; Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-ji; Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain; and Sonya Venugopal as Rani/. The Puppeteers are Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson.

Life of Pi is stage managed by Sharika Niles. Luke Anderson and Jonathan Castanien serve as assistant stage managers. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Photo Credit: Natasha Moustache