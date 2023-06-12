Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More

The Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Go backstage at last night's Tony Awards!

See below for some photos of backstage moments with Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Lea Michele, Joel Grey, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, John Kander, Annaleigh Ashford, Lorna Courtney, Josh Groban, Will Swenson, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, Shucked, and more!

Winners at this year's Tony Awards featured Sean Hayes, Victoria Clark, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, Brandon Uranowitz, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Photos by Jenny Anderson and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Jennifer Grey and Joel Grey

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Common and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Skylar Astin

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Uzo Aduba and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Joel Grey and John Kander

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Alex Newell and Skylar Astin

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Alex Newell

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Lorna Courtney

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Max Chernin, Micaela Diamond, and Ben Platt

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Max Chernin, Micaela Diamond, and Ben Platt

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jodie Comer, and Marcia Gay Harden

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Barry Manilow and Melissa Etheridge

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Jodie Comer

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Julianne Hough

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Michael Arden

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
J. Harrison Ghee and Victoria Clark

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Alex Newell

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Andrew Durand

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Joaquina Kalukango

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Lea Michele

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Annaleigh Ashford and Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Josh Groban

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Will Swenson

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Christian Borle

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Matthew Broderick, Victoria Clark and Nathan Lane

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Lea Michele

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Matthew Broderick and Sean Hayes

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, and Victoria Clark

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Common, Uzo Aduba, Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, and Kennedy Kanagawa

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Olivia Elease Hardy, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Fernell Hogan, and Michael Iskander

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Ashley D. Kelley, Caroline Innerbichler, and the Cast of Shucked

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin, and Gaten Matarazzo

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More
Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey



