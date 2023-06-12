Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More

The Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.
Go backstage at last night's Tony Awards!
See below for some photos of backstage moments with Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Lea Michele, Joel Grey, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, John Kander, Annaleigh Ashford, Lorna Courtney, Josh Groban, Will Swenson, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, Shucked, and more!
Winners at this year's Tony Awards featured Sean Hayes, Victoria Clark, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, Brandon Uranowitz, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.
The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photos by Jenny Anderson and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Common and Lupita Nyong'o
Joel Grey and John Kander
Max Chernin, Micaela Diamond, and Ben Platt
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jodie Comer, and Marcia Gay Harden
Barry Manilow and Melissa Etheridge
Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose
J. Harrison Ghee and Victoria Clark
Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl
Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown
Annaleigh Ashford and Jerry Mitchell
Matthew Broderick, Victoria Clark and Nathan Lane
Matthew Broderick and Sean Hayes
LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, and Victoria Clark
Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane
Common, Uzo Aduba, Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, and Kennedy Kanagawa
Olivia Elease Hardy, Nina White, Justin Cooley, Fernell Hogan, and Michael Iskander
Ashley D. Kelley, Caroline Innerbichler, and the Cast of Shucked
Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin, and Gaten Matarazzo
