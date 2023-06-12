Photos: Go Backstage at the Tony Awards With J. Harrison Ghee, Bonnie Milligan & More

Go backstage at last night's Tony Awards!

See below for some photos of backstage moments with Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Lea Michele, Joel Grey, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, John Kander, Annaleigh Ashford, Lorna Courtney, Josh Groban, Will Swenson, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, Shucked, and more!

Winners at this year's Tony Awards featured Sean Hayes, Victoria Clark, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, Brandon Uranowitz, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.