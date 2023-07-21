Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

New production photos have been released for Nica Burns’ world premiere production of Brokeback Mountain, as the show enters its final three weeks of performances, running @sohoplace theatre until 12 August 2023. Brokeback Mountain is written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell, starring Mike Faist as Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis.

Check out the new photos below!

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie Sells’ beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an irresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Greg Miller (chromatic harmonica) and BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Cast: Mike Faist (Jack), Lucas Hedges (Ennis), Emily Fairn (Alma), Paul Hickey (Older Ennis) and Martin Marquez (Joe/Bill/Jack’s Father) and Eddi Reader as the Balladeer with her onstage band Sean Green, Meelie Traill, Greg Miller and BJ Cole. The cast is completed by Rob Alexander-Adams (Understudy Older Ennis & Understudy Joe/Bill/Jack’s Father), Tom Mahy (Understudy Jack/Ennis) and Sophie Reid (Lureen/Waitress and Understudy Alma/Balladeer/Jack’s Mother).

Creative team: Tom Pye (Set & Costume Design), David Finn (Lighting Design), Christopher Shutt (Sound Design), Shaheen Baig (Casting Director), Tommy Ross-Williams (Intimacy Director), Kevin McCurdy (Fight Director), Phil Wilding (Production Manager), Zeb Lalljee (Costume Supervisor), Sam Cox (Wigs Maker/Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), and Mary Irwin and Ben Furey (Vocal/Dialect Coach).