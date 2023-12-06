Photos: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Arena Stage will present a two-week extension of Swept Away through January 14, 2024. 

Dec. 06, 2023

The new musical Swept Away, with music by The Avett Brothers, is continuing performances at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater for the duration. Arena Stage will present a two-week extension of Swept Away through January 14, 2024. 

Get a first look at photos below!

 

The Arena Stage production of John Logan and The Avett Brothers’ electrifying new musical—directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann—has been a box office hit, grossing more than $1 million by its first preview on November 25, and leaving a lasting impact on audiences who have come to D.C. for its East Coast premiere. Captivating audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe—audiences are flying in from as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan—Arena Stage’s production of Swept Away was a smash hit before it even began.

 

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit arenastage.org/sweptaway.

 

“It has been thrilling to witness the overwhelming response that audiences have had to Swept Away,” said Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. “We're excited that even more folks will be able to experience this very special piece of theater through January 14.”

 

“I’m thrilled more audiences will get a chance to see our show,” said Logan. “It’s a story I’ve been longing to tell since 2017, so it’s personally very gratifying that we’ll get to tell it for a bit longer.”

 

“I’m deeply grateful that the response to our show has been so overwhelmingly positive, and that Arena Stage will make it possible for even more audiences to experience the story our extraordinary company is delivering,” added Mayer.

 

Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors—a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher)—after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. How far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? Described as “reverberating all the way into your core” (San Francisco Chronicle), this electrifying, soul-stirring musical explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if only we’ll let it.

 

Joining Duvall, Enscoe, Gallagher, and Sands onstage is a talented ensemble comprised of Hunter Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour), Matt DeAngelis(Broadway’s Waitress), Taurean Everett (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Cameron Johnson (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Brandon Kalm (Broadway’sWaitress), Michael Mainwaring (Arena’s Smokey Joe's Café), Orville Mendoza (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher), Tyrone L. Robinson (Broadway’s Frozen), John Sygar (Kennedy Center’s Look Both Ways), and Jamari Johnson Williams (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud).

 

In addition to Mayer, the Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer David Neumann, Music Arranger & Orchestrator Chris Miller, Music Arranger & Orchestrator / Music Supervisor Brian Usifer, Music Director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning Set Designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, New York Casting Director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA, DC Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, Stage Manager Matthew Leiner, and Assistant Stage Managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.

 




