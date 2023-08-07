Photos: Get a First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Get a sneak peek at the Broadway production!

By: Aug. 07, 2023

The new comedy The Shark Is Broken is opening this Thursday, August 10, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). 

Get a first look at production photos below!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell(Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug.  Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End, The Shark Is Broken officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. 

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Telecharge Digital Lottery provides theatregoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. Entries for The Shark Is Broken’s digital lottery start at 12 AM, 1 day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners have 5 hours to complete their purchase and may buy up to 2 tickets at $46 each. Visit rush.telecharge.com to enter and to check your results. 

A limited number of The Shark Is Broken $30 rush tickets (including service charge) will also be available for purchase in-person at the Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street), beginning at 10am for that day's performance only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

The smash-hit of the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Shark Is Broken opened at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre in 2021 to critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play, extending its limited run in 2022.




