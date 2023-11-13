Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is opening tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott is opening tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Written by John Patrick Shanley, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Get a first look at photos below!
 
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is produced by Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger’s Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.
 
There are a limited number of $20 tickets available via a weekly TodayTix Lottery for all performances. The Lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 AM for the coming week's performances and will close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all. To download the TodayTix app, click here.
 
Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.
 
John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.
 
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.




Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone
Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone

A pair of New York City roommates has emerged, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone! Plaza revealed in an interview that she is living with LuPone while working on the  Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Interview: Jeff Ward Discusses Directing Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Interview: Jeff Ward Discusses Directing Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

In this exclusive interview, Jeff Ward discusses his transition from acting to directing, his attachment to 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,' and his unique vision for the play. Gain insights into his creative process and the challenges he faced in his directorial debut.

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Will Offer $20 Lottery Tickets
DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Will Offer $20 Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $20 tickets will be available via a weekly TodayTix Lottery for all performances of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott beginning on the first performance on Monday, October 30.

Recommended For You