Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Theater

​The Public Theater has released first look photos of the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, starring Tony-nominee Andrew Durand, Kelsee Kimmel, Sachicko Mae and more.

The production has now been extended through Sunday, December 6 with an official opening night on Wednesday, October 21.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, choreographed by Chi-San Howard, and directed by Compton. After a successful run at London's Southwark Playhouse and on the West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will finally play to American audiences, with performances beginning in The Public's Newman Theater on Thursday, October 8 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.

Following a highly acclaimed production in London's West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

See moe photos from inside rehearsals!

The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns/Trenlee Senior/Captain Carrick), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Landlord/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister's Granddaughter/Electrotherapist), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Roger Button), Katie Horner (Treth/Morwenna Keene/Miss Moncrief/Drunken Sailor/Doctor), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene/The Sheep), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Mary Button/Millie Dyer/Psychiatrist), Morgan Morse (Tonnow/Jack Trenlee/Mr. Bennett), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow/Locryn/Mrs. Bennett), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Lowen/Landlady/Mr. Gladstone), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir/Mrs. Gladstone/Mrs. Gladstone's Granddaughter/Billy Tyne).

The Public's production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will feature scenic design by Jethro Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark will provide orchestrations and arrangements for the production and serve as the music supervisors. Aspinall will also be the production's music director. Kristy Norter will be the music coordinator. Andrew Wade will be the voice and speech coach. David Jarzen will be the dialect coach. Scott Rowen will be production stage manager and Imani Champion and Kyle Largent will be stage managers.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 01 Hrs 59 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming