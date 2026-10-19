HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES to Offer 5,500 Student Tickets for $10

Here There Are Blueberries, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and directed by Kaufman, will launch a student ticket access initiative bringing at least 7,500 students to the Barrymore Theatre to experience the new play. Students will encounter the astonishing true story behind the play and grapple with the questions it raises about history, complicity, and what ordinary people choose not to see.

Starting today, an initial allotment of 5,500 tickets will go on sale for just $10 per ticket exclusively at the Barrymore Theatre box office. Students must have a valid ID to purchase these subsidized $10 tickets (limited to two tickets per student). Tickets can be purchased for advance performances during the show’s run, subject to availability.

For groups of 10+ students, please fill out this form with the desired performance dates and number of tickets to reserve tickets at $10 each. For questions, reach out to tickets@tectonictheaterproject.com. Subsidized tickets are limited. Requests will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, more than 2,000 New York City public school students and educators representing all five boroughs will attend Here There Are Blueberries free of charge at two special matinee performances through a partnership with New York City’s Department of Education through the DOE’s Theatre Program. For many of them, it will be their first time seeing a show in a Broadway theater.

Here There Are Blueberries will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2, at the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. The run will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.

Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 06 Hrs 43 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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