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Photos: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON in Rehearsal

See photos of Andrew Durand, Britney Coleman and more in rehearsals.

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Following a production in London's West End, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will make its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Get a first look at rehearsal photos!

Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

The complete actor-musician ensemble of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

The Public's production of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will feature scenic design by Jethro Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark will provide orchestrations and arrangements for the production and serve as the music supervisors. Aspinall will also be the production's music director. Additional production positions will be filled at a later date.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON in Rehearsal — photo 1 of 11


Andrew Durand and the company

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The company

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Andrew Durand (center) and the company

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Andrew Durand and Kelsee Kimmel (center) and the company

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Sachiko Mae and Andrew Durand

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Brandon J. Ellis (center) and the company

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Kelsee Kimmel (foreground) and the company

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Morgan Morse (center) and the company

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Katie Horner (center) and the company

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Kris Saint-Louis (center) and the company

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Trevor Lindley Craft (center) and the company

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