Photos: First Look at Ruthie Henshall in Stephen Sondheim's PASSION at Hope Mill Theatre

The first production images of Passion at the Hope Mill Theatre have been released. Sondheim's Passion is a legendary musical based on Ettore Scola's Italian film, Passion d'Amore. Situated in 19th Century Italy, the production tells the tale of a young soldier, Giorgio (Dean John-Wilson), who is obsessively pursued by the relation of his superior officer, Fosca (Ruthie Henshall) - a woman prone to severe melancholy and mania. Strassen's modern retelling of the tale, with movement direction by Sundeep Saini (As You Like It, Little Shop of Horrors), puts Fosca front and centre, finding the real heart and truth within the piece.

Check out photos below!

The cast is completed by Adam Robert Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre), Charlie Waddell (South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre), Danny Whitehead (Wicked, UK tour), Juan Jackson, Ray Shell (Starlight Express, The Lion King), Steve Watts (As You Like It, Cheek by Jowl), and Tim Walton (Matilda The Musical, RSC). They join the Olivier Award winner and musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall (Les Miserables; Chicago; Billy Elliot; I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!).

Directed by Sondheim specialist Michael Strassen (Pacific Overtures; Company; Assassins), with movement direction by Sundeep Saini (As You Like It, Little Shop of Horrors) and musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam (LMTO), this encapsulating revival will reenergise the tale of love, sex and obsession.

Tickets are £39.50 and are available from the Hope Mill Theatre Box Office at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/

Passion runs through June 5, 2022.