Photos: First Look at Neil Patrick Harris as Host of Netflix's WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Netflix has unveiled the premiere date and new first-look photos for What's in the Box?, the new game show hosted by Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris. The show, which consists of six 45-minute episodes, is a guessing game where the contestant makes life-altering decisions that may or may not result in major rewards. It will debut on December 17, 2025.

Over the episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But, according to Netflix, winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts and a little luck will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.

Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Proof, Cabaret, and Assassins. Onscreen, he has been seen in Doogie Howser, M.D., How I Met Your Mother, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He is currently starring in Broadway's Art alongside Bobby Cannavale and James Corden. The production will end its strictly limited run on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Netflix