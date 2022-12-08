Photos: First Look at NEWSIES, Opening Tonight at Troubadour Wembley Park
All new production photos have been released for Disney's Newsies, making its UK premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022. Previews began on 29 November.
Starring Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Bronte Barbe as Katherine Plumber, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer and many more.
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Newsies first opened on Broadway in 2012, winning Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography and landing a filmed version on Disney Plus. The uplifting show tells the story of a defining moment in American history - the Newsboys strike of 1899 against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers' earnings, and Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, who formed his own union.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Cameron Jones
Arcangelo Ciulla, Alex Christian, Jack Bromage
Cameron Jones, Mark Samaras, Mukeni Nel
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Matthew Duckett
Mukeni Nel, Cameron Jones, Mark Samaras
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay
Ross Dorrington and cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
