Photos: First Look at Madeline Powell, Jonathan Grunert & More in MY FAIR LADY North American Tour
The cast also features John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Madeline Brennan as Mrs. Pearce, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, and more.
The non-Equity touring production of MY FAIR LADY opened in New Haven, CT on October 19th at The Shubert Theatre and has since had stops in Bloomington, IN and Midland, MI and is currently in Dallas, TX for two weeks.
Get a first look at photos below!
The touring production features Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Cameron Loyal as Freddy Eynesford-Hill and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins.
The ensemble features Ashley Agrusa, Anna Backer, Blair Beasley, Nick Berke, Sophie Braud, Timothy Scott Brausch, Daniel James Canaday, William Warren Carver, Richard Coleman, Diana Craig, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Allyson Gishi, Sam Griffin, Zoey Lytle, Jesse McFarland, Mark Mitrano, Maeghin Mueller, Sami Murphy, Torinae, Kevin D. O'Neil and Cullen J. Zeno.
Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awardsâ“‡ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.
My Fair Lady boasts a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face".
The tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Michael Hegarty and company
Cameron Loyal
Sami Murphy, Michael Hegarty and Ashley Agrusa
Richard Coleman, Michael Hegarty, and Kevin D. O'Neil
Madeline Powell (foreground) and John Adkison (background)
Jonathan Grunert, Madeline Powell and John Adkison
The company
November 1, 2022
