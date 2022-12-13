Photos: First Look at LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
Life of Pi must close at A.R.T. Sunday, January 29, 2023. It will begin performances at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2023.
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is presenting the North American Premiere production of Life of Pi. They have announced additional performances dates due to popular demand.
See production photos below!
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Celia Mei Ruben, Nikki Calonge, and Rowan Magee, Adi Dixit, Sathya Sridharan, and the company
Mahira Kakkar, Adi Dixit, Salma Shaw, Betsy Rosen, Nikki Calonge, Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, and the company
Brian Thomas Abraham, Rajesh Bose, Sonya Venugopal, Mahira Kakkar, Adi Dixit
Rowan Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Adi Dixit, Celia Mei Rubin, Mahira Kakkar, and Nikki Calonge
Adi Dixit, Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, and Nikki Calonge
