Photos: First Look at Jonathan Bennett as 'Sir Robin' in SPAMALOT

Spamalot is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

There's a new knight in Camelot and his name is Jonathan Bennett! Bennett recently made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie. See photos of him in action below!

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman




