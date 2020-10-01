Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cinderella- Movie
Photos: First Look at Idina Menzel and Camila Cabello in CINDERELLA

The film also stars Tony and Emmy-winner Billy Porter, Tony-winner James Corden, Pierce Brosnan and more.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Get a first look at Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and Pop star Camila Cabello in the latest film adaptation of Cinderella!

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film will be released in February 5, 2021.


