Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

All new photos have been released for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse, starring David Tennant (Macbeth) and Cush Jumbo (Lady Macbeth). Check out the photos below!

The cast also includes Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician & Gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer & ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician & ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor). Donmar Associate Director, Max Webster’s production runs until 10 February 2024.

This production of Macbeth will use binaural technology to create an intense and unnerving 3D sound world, which the audience will experience through wearing headphones, placing them right inside the head of the central couple. Director Max Webster will collaborate with sound designer Gareth Fry, who previously used binaural sound for Complicité’s multi-award winning production The Encounter. Live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

The full creative team are Rosanna Vize (Designer), Bruno Poet (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Shelley Maxwell (Movement Director), Alasdair Macrae (Composer & Musical Director), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd (Fight Directors), and Anna Cooper CDG (Casting).