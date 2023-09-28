Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The production beings performances tonight off-Broadway at The Shed.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Get a first look at the cast ahead of the first performance of the final Stephen Sondheim musical. Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, is on stage at The Shed’s Griffin Theater, with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only. 

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

Here We Are is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

HERE WE ARE to Offer $25 and $40 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush
HERE WE ARE to Offer $25 and $40 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush

Don't miss out on the chance to see HERE WE ARE at discounted prices! Find out how you can secure $25 and $40 tickets through the show's lottery and rush policies. Get all the details and make sure you don't overspend on this must-see production.

Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere

The complete cast and performance dates have been set for for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives.

