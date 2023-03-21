Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames*, directed by The Public Theater's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali*, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show below!

Fat Ham officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Organized in partnership with TodayTix, a limited number of $39 tickets will be released at 9AM (ET) the morning of every performance day on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to two tickets can be purchased through the TodayTix app, subject to availability.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford* as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland* as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell* as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith* as "Larry," Marcel Spears* as "Juicy," Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby," RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis* (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

Fat Ham is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions, and Rashad V. Chambers; co-producers are National Black Theatre, Tim Levy, Bob Boyett, Cynthia Stroum, Adam Cohen, Blake DeVillier, The Forstalls, John Gore Organization David Miner, The Wilma Theater, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo. Andy Jones and Dylan Pager serve as Executive Producers

Fat Ham by James Ijames made its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-out run-May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension-at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), and hailed by The New York Times in its Critic's Pick review as an "outstanding transformation of Shakespeare's tragedy into a play about Black masculinity and queerness that both echoes Hamlet and finds a language beyond it." The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames' play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The Broadway transfer of Fat Ham represents National Black Theatre's first production on Broadway, and only the fifth play to be transferred by a Black theatre in Broadway's century-long history.

Fat Ham, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Playwright James Ijames and Director Saheem Ali reinvent Shakespeare's masterpiece, creating what The New York Times calls "a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy."

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin