Photos: Fefu And Her Friends in Rehearsal

Farmhands will present Fefu and Her Friends, written by María Irene Fornés. The show will run March 20 through March 23, 2025, in a West Village Townhouse. Set in 1935, Fefu and Her Friends centers on a meeting between a group of women and explores their relationships with each other, their bodies, gender, class, desire, men, politics, revulsion, and violence.
The cast features: Gabrielle Carrubba, Nicole Chaffin, Gagarin, Lauren Guglielmello, Michelle Moriarty, Erin Noll, Violet Savage, and Kim Savarino. Directed by Sophie Dushko, the production is hosted by fashion designer Nanette Lepore who is also consulting on costumes and is co-produced by Jaclyn Bethany. Lighting design by Henry Mont, production design by Stella Gatti, and sound design by Charles Danner.
Rehearsal photography by Rosemary Haynes.
Fefu and Her Friends is sold out -- join the waitlist or learn more at here.
From left: Kim Savarino, Gabrielle Carrubba, Michelle Moriarty, Nicole Chaffin, Violet Savage, Erin Noll, Gagarin, and Lauren Guglielmello in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends directed by Sophie Dush
From left: Gagarin, Nicole Chaffin, Sophie Dushko, and Lauren Guglielmello in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends
Nicole Chaffin in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends
From left: Gabrielle Carrubba and Nicole Chaffin in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends
From left: Lauren Guglielmello, Henry Mont, Nicole Chaffin, Sophie Dushko, and Stella Gatti in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends
From left: Gabrielle Carrubba and Gagarin in rehearsal for Fefu and Her Friends
