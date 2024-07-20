Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny has released production photos for Fiddler on the Roof, the fourth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs through July 25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Check out the photos below!

It stars: Adam Heller (Tevye), Jill Abramovitz (Golde), Samantha Massell (Tzeitel), Hannah Corneau (Hodel), Emerson Glick (Chava), Clay Singer (Perchik), Andrew Alstat (Fyedka), Max Chernin (Motel), Jeremy Radin (Lazar Wolf, u/s Tevye), Cheryl Stern (Yente), James A. Butz (Constable), Max Chucker (The Fiddler), Bob Amaral (Rabbi), Ben Rosenbach (Mendel), Price Waldman (Mordcha), David Perlman (Avram), Jerry Vogel (Nachum), Ellie Schwartz (Shprintze) and Zoe Klevorn (Bielke). Members of the ensemble and swings: Ze’ev Barmor, Jonathan Bryant, Michael Bullard, Derek Ege, Mathew Fedorek, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Barrie Kreinik, Erica Mansfield, Nick Nazzaro, Nick Raynor, Caitlin Stebelman, Zoe Vonder Haar and Annie Zigman. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Rob Ruggiero, with original choreography by Jerome Robbins, adapted for the Muny stage by Parker Esse. Darryl Archibald is the music director/conductor.

The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Erica Mansfield, Dialect & Cultural Coach Barrie Kreinik, Scenic Designer Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer John Lasiter, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kevan Loney, Wig Designer Tommy Kurzman and Production Stage Manager Nancy Uffner.