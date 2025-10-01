 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale & More at BLUE MOON New York Premiere and Sardi's Afterparty

The movie will hit theaters on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 24, 2025. 

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, September 30th, the New York Film Festival hosted the New York Premiere of Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's new biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart. The event took place at Alice Tully Hall and was followed by a star-studded after-party at Sardi's, where the movie is set.

Film talent in attendance at the screening included Director/Producer Richard Linklater, along with actors Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Notable after-party attendees included Alex Winter, Brandon James Gwinn, Carrie Malcolm, Colin Reed,  Hamish Linklater, James Corden, Marc Shaiman, Maya Hawke, Montego Glover, Neil Patrick Harris, Oscar Isaac, and more. Check out photos from the event below.

Blue Moon profiles the final days of Lorenz Hart, part of the hit songwriting team Rodgers & Hart, and is set primarily in Sardi’s Restaurant on March 31, 1943, the opening night of Oklahoma!, Rodgers’ first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II as Hart’s replacement. The movie will hit theaters on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 24, 2025. 

Photo Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA.com


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

& Juliet
80 ratings

& Juliet
Hadestown
130 ratings

Hadestown
The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
The Outsiders
93 ratings

The Outsiders

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos