Photos: Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale & More at BLUE MOON New York Premiere and Sardi's Afterparty

On Monday, September 30th, the New York Film Festival hosted the New York Premiere of Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's new biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart. The event took place at Alice Tully Hall and was followed by a star-studded after-party at Sardi's, where the movie is set.

Film talent in attendance at the screening included Director/Producer Richard Linklater, along with actors Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Notable after-party attendees included Alex Winter, Brandon James Gwinn, Carrie Malcolm, Colin Reed, Hamish Linklater, James Corden, Marc Shaiman, Maya Hawke, Montego Glover, Neil Patrick Harris, Oscar Isaac, and more. Check out photos from the event below.

Blue Moon profiles the final days of Lorenz Hart, part of the hit songwriting team Rodgers & Hart, and is set primarily in Sardi’s Restaurant on March 31, 1943, the opening night of Oklahoma!, Rodgers’ first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II as Hart’s replacement. The movie will hit theaters on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA.com