Photos: Erika Henningsen, Patina Miller & More Walk the HAZBIN HOTEL Premiere Red Carpet

On Monday, January 8th, Prime Video held its NYC special screening for Hazbin Hotel at New York's AMC Empire 25.

Hazbin Hotel, the new adult musical animated series with a star-studded Broadway cast, premieres with its first four episodes on January 19.

At the premiere, the first three episodes were screened with creatives and cast in attendance including creator and showrunner Vivienne Medrano and stars Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Amir Talai, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessica Vosk, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, Shoba Narayan, and composers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

Attendees were on the edge of their seats, laughing and cheering during the screening. Afterwards at the "Don't Tell Mama" reception, original Hazbin Hotel songs "Happy Day in Hell"and "Poison" performed by Erika Henningsen and Blake Roman, in addition to other classic showtunes sung by other cast members.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

