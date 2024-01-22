Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET

Hamlet will run January 25 through March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Eddie Izzard is getting ready to take the New York stage this winter for six weeks only, playing 23 characters in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selena Cadell at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater.

Eddie returns to New York following last year's sold-out run of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London's West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by Westbeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

In Hamlet, The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Eddie will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets. She says, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet.”

Best known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner and trailblazing political candidate. Eddie Izzard's career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. 

The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director).  It is produced by Westbeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 




From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... (read more about this author)

