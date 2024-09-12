Photos: EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL Starring Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friday September 13 marks the opening night of the world premiere engagement of Empire Records: The Musical at Princeton’s McCarter Theatre Center (Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director and Martin Miller, Executive Director). See photos below!



Based on the beloved 1990s cult-classic film, this dynamic adaptation, featuring an original rock score by Princeton native Zoe Sarnak and a book by the film’s screenwriter Carol Heikkinen, is set to capture the hearts of audiences with dynamic and defiant characters, throwback nostalgia, and an electrifying soundtrack. Empire Records: The Musical is produced by special arrangement with Bill Weiner.



Running through October 6 in the Berlind Theatre, Empire Records: The Musical reunites Zoe Sarnak with director Trip Cullman and choreographer Ellenore Scott after their work on Sarnak’s The Lonely Few at MCC earlier this year.



Bringing together a roster of Broadway’s brightest talents, the cast of Empire Records: The Musical includes Lorna Courtney as Corey, Damon Daunno as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones as Max, Michael Luwoye as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce as AJ, Sam Poon as Warren, Analise Scarpaci as Debra, Eric Wiegand as Mark, and Samantha Williams as Gina. The Ensemble also includes Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with Swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Overflowing with optimism, ‘90s counterculture, rooftop dancing, and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day.

Among the highlights of this talented lineup, Lorna Courtney, who plays as Corey, is celebrated for originating the role of Juliet in the Broadway hit & Juliet, a performance that earned her a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical. Her additional Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story.

The film Empire Records was written by Carol Heikkinen and released in 1995 by New Regency Productions and has since become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its unselfconscious optimism and principled narrative. As The Guardian aptly remarked on the 25th anniversary of its release, “Empire Records is ripe for a comeback.”