Photos: Douglas McGrath and John Lithgow in Rehearsal For EVERYTHING'S FINE

The production begins previews next week, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the DR2 Theatre.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Everything's Fine, a world premiere autobiographical one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor, and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, begins previews next week, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street). Opening night is Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Everything's Fine, an alternately funny, touching, and shocking memoir for the stage, is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner.

Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com.

Mr. McGrath's varied career includes co-writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for Bullets Over Broadway, writing and directing Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, and Toni Colette, and writing the book for the long-running and Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He began his career as a writer for "Saturday Night Live," and has been a contributor to The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Air Mail, among other publications.

Though he has appeared as an actor in numerous films and television shows, including Quiz Show, The Insider, "Godless" and "Girls," Everything's Fine marks McGrath's first New York stage performance in over 25 years.

Prior to his storied acting career, Mr. Lithgow directed shows at several major US regional theatres, including McCarter Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre. Everything's Fine is his return to directing after a forty-five-year hiatus.

Everything's Fine recounts McGrath's life as a 14-year-old in Midland, Texas - the town most famous for the disappearance below ground, and the recovery above ground, of "Baby Jessica." McGrath shares remembrances of the courtship of his one-eyed father and his mother, who worked at Harper's Bazaar for Diana Vreeland and became pals with Andy Warhol, and most intriguingly, an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in the most unexpected way.

The creative team features set design by two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Caitlin Smith Rapoport and sound design by Emma Wilk. Production Stage Manager is Amy Rauchwerger.

