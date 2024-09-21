News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Desi Oakley, Cleavant Derricks, and More in WAITRESS at La Mirada Theatre

Performances run through October 13th.

By: Sep. 21, 2024
La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts is opening its 2024-2025 season with the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the hit Broadway musical, WAITRESS, with book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles (based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly), musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Cost n' Mayor, and direction by Abbey O'Brien. Check out production photos below!

WAITRESS will have its official Press Opening on Saturday, September 21 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, October 13, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.  Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts which mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.”  When a baking contest in a nearby county -- and a satisfying run-in with someone new -- show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.  Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.  Featuring music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award winner, Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), this hit musical is a little slice of Broadway heaven!

The Cast of WAITRESS features Desi Oakley as “Jenna,” Ben Jacoby as “Dr. James Pomatter,” Brian Krinsky as “Earl,” Cleavant Derricks as “Joe,” Dominique Kent as “Becky,” Brian Calì as “Cal,” Rianny Vasquez as “Dawn,” Jared Gertner as “Ogie,” Ashley Moniz as “Jenna's Mother/Ensemble,” Ashley Támar Davis as “Nurse Norma/Ensemble,” Johnisa Breault as “Francine/Ensemble,” Annabelle Bergold & Layni Rose Cowden (at some performances) as “Lulu.”  The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Ricky Bulda, Michael Bullard, Grant Hodges, Michael James, and Tayler Mettra.  Swings are Emma Nossal and Alec Talbott.

Tickets range from $19 - $85 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available. $19 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.  

Photo Credit:  Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Dominique Kent, Desi Oakley and Rianny Vasquez

Desi Oakley and the Company

Desi Oakley and Cleavant Derricks

Desi Oakley, Dominique Kent and Rianny Vasquez

Dominique Kent, Desi Oakley and Rianny Vasquez

Desi Oakley

Desi Oakley and Ben Jacoby

Desi Oakley and Ben Jacoby

Desi Oakley and Brian Krinsky

Rianny Vasquez and Jared Gertner

Ben Jacoby and Desi Oakley

Dominique Kent

Desi Oakley and Cleavant Derricks

Desi Oakley and Brian Krinsky

Desi Oakley

Dominique Kent, Desi Oakley and Rianny Vasquez

Jared Gertner, Layni Rose Cowden and Brian Calì

Company









