Go Backstage at The Logos Theatre's PRINCE CASPIAN on Our Instagram
Go behind-the-scenes at the Branson Hillside Theater!
Go backstage at The Logos Theatre's production of Prince Caspian on our Instagram Story! The production will be taking over our Instagram Story, giving our followers a closer look behind-the-scenes at the Branson Hillside Theater.
Breathtaking puppetry. Epic adventure. Narnia comes alive in Branson. Step into a world of talking animals, daring battles, and unforgettable storytelling as Prince Caspian takes the stage
Featuring larger-than-life puppetry, stunning sets, and Broadway-caliber production value, this is Narnia as you've never experienced it before. Perfect for families, grandparents, and anyone who loves adventure, Prince Caspian is a theatrical event that will captivate audiences of all ages.
The production is now playing through August 8. Tickets to the production are available here.