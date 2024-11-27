Photos: Christy Altomare Drops By ANASTASIA At Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s original Anastasia, Christy Altomare, was among the guests at a buzzy opening night of the new production of “Anastasia: The Musical” at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, November 23. Check out photos of Christy's meeting with the cast!

At the Opening Night party, held at Oldestone Steakhouse on Main Street in New Hope, Altomare was a special well-wisher who ceremoniously passed the torch and presented a bouquet of flowers to Lyda Jane Harlan, the young actor playing the lead in “Anastasia.”

Altomare who originated the role of “Anastasia” on Broadway, is a native of Bucks County and a resident of nearby Newtown, PA.

“Anastasia: The Musical” runs through January 5 at the historic theatre in New Hope, PA. The show features a book by 4-time Tony winner, Terrence McNally, and a lush score by the Tony Award®-winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The playhouse production features choreography by Al Blackstone and direction by Eric Rosen.

Joining Lyda Jade Harlan (“Scouts” Off-Broadway and “Maggie” at Goodspeed) in the cast, who makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut as Anya, Mason Reeves (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen,” and BCP’s “Guys and Dolls”) as Dmitry, Erik Lochtefeld (Broadway’s “King Kong”) as Vlad, Roe Hartrampf (Broadway’s “Diana” and BCP’s “Noises Off”) as Gleb, Kate Marilley (National Tour of “Beetlejuice”) as Countess Lily, and Christine Toy Johnson (Broadway’s “The Music Man” and National tours of “Come From Away”, “Flower Drum Song”) as Dowager Empress.

The ensemble includes Anna Bermudez (“Broadway Backwards”), Alex Caldwell (National Tour of “Dirty Dancing”), Tracy Dunbar (Pittsburgh Public’s ““Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For”), Gina Gagliano (Surflight’s “Legally Blonde”), Chelsea Cree Groen (National Tour of “Hello, Dolly!”), Michael Allan Haggerty (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen”), Maya Imani (Fulton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), L'ogan J'ones (Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”), Aidan B. Jones, Laura Katherine Kaufman (National Tour of “Cats”), Colby Marie Lewis (National Tour of “Anastasia”), Devon McCleskey (National Tour of “Pretty Woman”), Michael Mottram (Royal Caribbean’s “Hairspray”) and Leeanna Rubin (National Tour of “Annie”).

The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Set Design), Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (Co-Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Evan Zavada (Music Direction). Merrick Williams is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt, CSA.

Tickets to “Anastasia” start at $39. The production is sponsored by Capital Health. Opening Night is sponsored by Oldestone Steakhouse in New Hope. The Audience Services Sponsor for “Anastasia” is BLBB Advisors.

“Anastasia” runs through January 5. “Anastasia” will play the following schedule: Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Special holiday week performances are Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 pm and Friday, November 29, 2024 at 1:30 pm., Tuesday, December 24 at 1:30 pm and Friday, December 27 at 1:30 pm. There are no performances on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day. Tickets may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.